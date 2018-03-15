The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns yesterday’s attack at a police checkpoint near a mosque in the outskirts of Lahore.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery. He calls for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice.

The United Nations supports the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to fight terrorism with full respect for international human rights norms and obligations.