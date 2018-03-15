Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the opening of the sixth Global Baku Forum, in Baku today:

I am pleased to greet the sixth Global Baku Forum. At a time of immense challenges and global divisions, I congratulate the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre for its role in building bridges among societies and promoting tolerance and intercultural dialogue and understanding.

I welcome your focus at this year’s event on creating inclusive societies, an objective that is a crucial part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development — the universal and transformative road map for building a better world for all on a healthy planet.

Sustainable Development Goal 16 calls for the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies based on respect for human rights, the rule of law and transparent, effective and accountable institutions. To bring this goal to life and to prevent armed conflict, we have to address the root causes of discontent, disenfranchisement and inequalities, and defend the dignity and human rights of every individual.

Your discussions, including on youth empowerment and the role of science and technological innovation in confronting today’s threats, can contribute to our shared efforts. Thank you for your commitment to a peaceful and sustainable future.