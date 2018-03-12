The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General welcomes the statement issued jointly by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr. Raila Odinga on 9 March 2018 declaring their commitment to work together to strengthen the unity of the country for all Kenyans.

The Secretary‑General reiterates the United Nations support to continue working with the Government and people of Kenya for efforts towards consolidating peace, stability and development in the country.