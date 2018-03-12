Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the opening of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs, in Vienna today:

Ladies and gentlemen, I send my best wishes to the Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

Current efforts have fallen short of the goal to eliminate the illicit drugs market. With the United Nations General Assembly Special Session consensus as our blueprint, we can promote efforts to stop organized crime while protecting human rights, enabling development, and ensuring rights-based treatment and support.

I am particularly proud of the results of the reforms I introduced in Portugal when I was Prime Minister, almost 20 years ago.

I have called on the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to develop a comprehensive strategy that works across the three pillars with other United Nations entities to advance our efforts.

Together, we have an opportunity to chart a better and balanced path for decades to come.

Thank you.