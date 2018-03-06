The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is encouraged by the advances made during the latest inter-Korean talks, particularly the agreement to hold a summit meeting soon, to further reduce military tensions and to discuss denuclearization in future talks with all relevant parties. He stresses the need to protect the momentum and seize the opportunities available to find a peaceful path forward.

The latest developments are further steps forward in laying the foundation for the resumption of sincere dialogue, leading to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to further assist in this process with the Governments concerned.