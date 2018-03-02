The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Ouagadougou today against the country’s military headquarters and the Embassy of France. In a phone call to President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, the Secretary-General expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Burkina Faso. He expressed his profound sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured. The Secretary-General encourages the authorities to launch an investigation on these attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support Burkina Faso in its efforts to fight violent extremism and terrorism, sustain the security sector reform, promote national reconciliation and create the conditions for sustainable peace and development. The Secretary-General renews his call for an urgent and concerted effort by the international community in support of the countries in the region to tackle, in a holistic manner, the peace and security, development and humanitarian challenges affecting the Sahel, including through the United Nations Integrated Strategy for the Sahel and the full operationalization of the Group of Five Sahel Joint Force.