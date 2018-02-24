The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks perpetrated on 23 February in Mogadishu, which claimed the lives of many civilians and injured many others. He sends his profound condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Somalia, and commends the response of the Somali security forces and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The Secretary-General reiterates the full support of the United Nations to the Somali authorities in their fight against terrorism and their pursuit of a peaceful and stable Somalia.