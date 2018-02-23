The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The United Nations takes note of the recent decision by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, to resign, to “allow further political reforms to take place in the country aimed at widening democratic space”. The Government of Ethiopia has expressed the intention to continue with implementation of governance reforms and increase participation in the political process.

The United Nations welcomes the steps so far undertaken in that direction, including the release of detainees. The United Nations considers Ethiopia a valued partner in peace and security, development, humanitarian and human rights issues in the Horn of Africa and the African continent, and will continue to support the Government and people of Ethiopia in implementing reforms that would enhance governance, stability and development.

The United Nations also takes note of the recent declaration of a state of emergency and stresses the importance of avoiding actions that would infringe on the human rights and fundamental freedoms of citizens, the peace, security and stability of the country, or impact on the delivery of humanitarian assistance.