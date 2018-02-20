The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I have learned with sadness of the passing of Ambassador Necton D. Mhura.

Ambassador Mhura represented Malawi at the United Nations since September 2016. He was a skilled diplomat and person of great learning.

Ambassador Mhura will be remembered for working tirelessly for the universal goals of peace, human rights and sustainable development. He did so with inspiring dedication, as demonstrated by his active role as Vice-Chair of the Group of Least Developed Countries. His loss will be keenly felt by peers and colleagues in New York.

I pay tribute to his contributions to the United Nations and offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and to the Government and people of Malawi.