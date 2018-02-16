The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the decision adopted today by the Conference on Disarmament to take forward its substantive work. The Secretary-General commends the Members of the Conference for achieving this positive step, which he hopes will lead to resumption of negotiations on effective measures for disarmament and arms control.

The current international security situation underscores the vital need to restore disarmament as an integral component of our collective efforts to prevent armed conflict and to maintain international peace and security. Measures for disarmament and arms control, which were successfully pursued even during the cold war, contribute to reducing tensions, preventing conflict and promoting sustainable development.

The Secretary-General urges Member States to make use of this opening, redouble their efforts and forge a new consensus for disarmament.