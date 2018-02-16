Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the Lunar New Year, today:

Xin Chun Kuai Le! [新春快乐! Happy Lunar New Year!]

Wo Shi Gu Te Lei Si, [我是古特雷斯， I am António Guterres,] the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

I am pleased to send my warmest greetings for the Lunar New Year as we begin the Year of the Dog. Dogs are guards and good companions to human beings. The Year of the Dog symbolizes loyalty and trust.

Trust boosts unity and collaboration. That is what our world needs. Let us work together for global peace and prosperity.

I thank China and the Chinese people for their support for the work of United Nations. I wish you good health, happiness and success in the year of the Dog.

Xiè xiè! [谢谢! Thank You!]