Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in Rome today:

I am pleased to greet the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development. Through its investments in smallholder farming and rural development, IFAD has been fundamental in moving communities out of fragility. The Fund’s work also creates opportunities for young people.

Our shared challenge is to build on these achievements and to do everything we can to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Let me also commend the staff of the Fund for their commitment to creating a world in which no one is left behind.

Please accept my best wishes for a successful Governing Council.