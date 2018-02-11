  1. Home
  2. Secretary-General Extends Condolences to Family of Human Rights ‘Giant’ Asma Jahangir, Calling Her Tireless Advocate for Inalienable Rights, Equality

Secretary-General Extends Condolences to Family of Human Rights ‘Giant’ Asma Jahangir, Calling Her Tireless Advocate for Inalienable Rights, Equality

Press Release
SG/SM/18891-HR/5384
11 February 2018

Secretary-General Extends Condolences to Family of Human Rights ‘Giant’ Asma Jahangir, Calling Her Tireless Advocate for Inalienable Rights, Equality

The following statement by UN Secretary‑General António Guterres was issued today:

We have lost a human rights giant.  News of the death of Asma Jahangir today is echoing within her native Pakistan and across the world.  She was a tireless advocate for inalienable rights of all people and for equality — whether in her capacity as a Pakistani lawyer in the domestic justice system, as a global civil society activist, or as a Special Rapporteur.

Asma was brilliant, deeply principled, courageous and kind.  I convey my heartfelt condolences to Asma’s family, friends and colleagues, including in the United Nations and civil society within which she was such a leader.  Asma will not be forgotten.

Human rights
For information media. Not an official record.