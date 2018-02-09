Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the pre‑ceremony at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, in the Republic of Korea today:

안녕하십니까 Ahn-nyoung Ha-shim-nikka, PyeongChang.

The world gathers on the Korean Peninsula today, united by the Olympic spirit: in solidarity, mutual respect and friendly competition. The Olympics and Paralympics showcase the best of the world’s athletic achievements. And the best of humanity.

Let the Olympic flame shine as a beacon to human solidarity. Let the Olympic Truce help spread a culture of peace. Let the Olympic spirit guide our actions today and every day.

Thank you. Gahm-sah Hahm-ni-da 감사합니다.