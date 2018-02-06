The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is seriously concerned about the unfolding situation in Maldives, in particular the declaration of a state of emergency and the entry of security forces into the Supreme Court premises.

The Secretary-General urges the Government of Maldives to uphold the Constitution and rule of law, lift the state of emergency as soon as possible and take all measures to ensure the safety and security of the people in the country, including members of the judiciary.