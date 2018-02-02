The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the important ruling by the Supreme Court of the Maldives ordering the release of convicted opposition leaders and the reinstatement of 12 Members of Parliament. He calls on the Government of the Maldives to respect the Supreme Court ruling. He also calls on all to exercise restraint.

The Secretary-General reiterates his belief in finding a solution to the political stalemate in the Maldives through all-party talks, which the United Nations continues to stand ready to facilitate.