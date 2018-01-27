  1. Home
Press Release
SG/SM/18873
27 January 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly attack today in central Kabul, which was claimed by the Taliban.

Indiscriminate attacks against civilians are grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and can never be justified.  Those responsible for today’s attack must be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.  He expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Afghanistan.

