The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is appalled and deeply saddened by the attack on the offices of the international non‑governmental organization Save the Children in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, which killed two people and wounded dozens, including children, according to initial reports. He expresses his deep sympathy to the families of the victims.

Humanitarian organizations provide life‑saving assistance to the most vulnerable men, women and children in Afghanistan. Aid workers, and their premises and assets, should never be a target.

The Secretary‑General reiterates that all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan are obliged under international law to protect humanitarian workers and civilians.