Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, in New York today:

Today, we remember the 6 million Jewish men, women and children who perished in the Holocaust. Countless others also lost their lives as cruelty convulsed the world.

Yet, decades since the Second World War, we see the persistence of anti‑Semitism and an increase in other forms of prejudice. Neo-Nazis and white supremacy groups are among the main purveyors of extreme hatred. And too often, vile views are moving from the margins to the mainstream of societies and politics.

We must stand together against the normalization of hate. Whenever and wherever humanity’s values are abandoned, we are all at risk.

All of us have a responsibility to quickly, clearly and decisively resist racism and violence.

Through education and understanding, we can build a future of dignity, human rights and peaceful coexistence for all.