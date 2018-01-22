Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the official opening ceremony of the War and Peace Museum, in Ardennes, France today:

Dear friends at the Department of Ardennes,

I am pleased to send my greetings as you inaugurate the Musée Guerre et Paix.

The United Nations was born with a determination to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”. Peace is our central mission. It is at the heart of all we do. Remembering our past will help shape our future.

Thank you for sharing the lessons of history for new generations. This is instrumental to world peace.