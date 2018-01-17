The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the second anniversary of the achievement of “Implementation Day” under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on 16 January. This marks another significant milestone in the historic agreement reached by the E3/EU+3 [comprising China, France, Germany, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and the United States] and Iran, and endorsed by the Security Council in its resolution 2231 (2015).

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action constitutes a major achievement of nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy, and has contributed to regional and international peace and security. The Secretary-General remains convinced that the Plan of Action is the best way to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme and to realize the promised tangible economic benefits for the Iranian people. He notes that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly confirmed that Iran is fulfilling its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan of Action.

The Secretary-General calls for concerns regarding its implementation to be addressed through the mechanisms established by the agreement. He believes that issues not directly related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments.