The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General condemns in the strongest terms the twin terrorist attacks in Baghdad today. He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary‑General reiterates that the United Nations will continue to stand by the Government and people of Iraq in their efforts to fight terrorism and rebuild their country.