The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Peter Sutherland.

As Special Representative of the Secretary-General for International Migration for more than a decade starting in 2006, Peter Sutherland rendered indispensable service to the United Nations. He was fearless and forceful in his advocacy for some of the world's most vulnerable people. He also was a pioneer in bringing international migration into the United Nations. His efforts were crucial in establishing the Global Forum on Migration and Development, in ensuring that migrants and refugees were represented in the Sustainable Development Goals, in the convening of the first-ever United Nations summit on migrants and refugees in September 2016, and in the inclusion of the International Organization for Migration in the United Nations family.

Peter’s service coincided with my own as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and I always found him to be a passionate ally and tireless supporter in addressing the challenges of human mobility and forced displacement.

As the world works towards the adoption later this year of a new Global Compact on Migration, we will continue to draw on Peter Sutherland's legacy of solidarity.

I offer sincere condolences to his family and all others touched by this loss.