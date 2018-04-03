The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack against a base of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) on 3 April, in Ouaka, a prefecture of the Central African Republic. The attack led to the death of 1 Mauritanian peacekeeper, while 11 others were injured and are receiving medical care.

The Secretary-General offers his deepest condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the Government of Mauritania. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General is also outraged by the killing of 21 civilians, including 4 children and 4 women, as well as the injuring of 14 civilians, which occurred the same day in the same prefecture.

The Secretary-General calls on the Central African Republic authorities to investigate these attacks and quickly bring those responsible to justice.