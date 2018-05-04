United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres has appointed Susan D. Page of the United States of America as his Special Adviser on Rule of Law, Global Focal Point Review Implementation. Ms. Page formerly served as Special Representative of the Secretary‑General in Haiti, where she started up the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH).

As Special Adviser, Ms. Page will support the implementation of recommendations from the review of the Global Focal Point arrangement for Police, Justice and Corrections Areas in the Rule of Law in Post‑Conflict and Other Crisis Situations. Established in 2012, the Global Focal Point arrangement ensures a coordinated and coherent United Nations response to country‑level requests for support in the rule of law sector.

Ms. Page has had a distinguished career in the United Nations as well as with the State Department of the United States. She served previously as Deputy Special Representative for Rule of Law in the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and was the first United States Ambassador to South Sudan, after which she served as the Acting United States Ambassador to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

She also held the position of Senior Adviser in the Office of the United States Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan and as United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Her United Nations experience includes positions as Director of the Rule of Law Advisory Unit in the United Nations Mission in the Sudan (UNMIS) and Senior Legal Adviser for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sudan and in Rwanda.

Ms. Page holds a Juris Doctor degree from the Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in English with high distinction from the University of Michigan.

Born in Chicago, she is married and has a son.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1767*-BIO/5039*-PKO/683* of 1 November 2017.