United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Major General Gebre Adhana Woldezgu of Ethiopia as his new Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Major General Woldezgu succeeds Major General Tesfay Gidey Hailemichael of Ethiopia who will complete his assignment on 23 April 2018. The Secretary-General is grateful for his tireless dedication and invaluable service and effective leadership of UNISFA.

Major General Woldezgu brings 38 years of experience in the Ethiopian Army, regularly travelling to Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda and the African Union Mission in Somalia to coordinate common security and border issues with neighbouring countries as well as being fully involved in force preparations, planning and deployment of forces for international and regional peacekeeping operations.

Currently a Director in the Ethiopian Ministry of National Defence (since 2008), he also served as a Division Commander (1999-2008) and Mechanized Deputy Division Commander (1995-1998).

Major-General Woldezgu holds a master’s degree from the Ethiopian Civil Service University.

Born in 1963, he is married and has two children.