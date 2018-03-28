United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Rosemary DiCarlo of the United States, President of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy and Senior Fellow at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, Yale University, as Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs.

Ms. DiCarlo succeeds Jeffrey Feltman of the United States, who completes his assignment on 31 March 2018. The Secretary-General is deeply grateful for Mr. Feltman’s dedicated, inspirational leadership of the Department of Political Affairs and his diplomatic skills in exercising the good offices of the Secretary-General to defuse crises and identify just and durable political solutions around the world.

Mr. Feltman’s tenure coincided with dramatic developments across the international landscape, giving rise to intense demands on the United Nations. Regardless of the challenge, the Secretary-General knew that he could always turn to Mr. Feltman for sound advice, creative thinking and trenchant analysis. Mr. Feltman’s support in giving new impetus to the prevention agenda, not least by strengthening the Department of Political Affairs’ capacity for mediation, was indispensable.

Ms. DiCarlo brings more than 35 years of experience in public service and academia. During her distinguished career with the United States Department of State, she served, inter alia, as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. In that capacity, she represented the United States at the Security Council, General Assembly and other United Nations bodies.

Prior assignments included Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Director for United Nations Affairs at the National Security Council in Washington, D.C. Her overseas tours took her to the United States Embassies in Moscow and Oslo.

Ms. DiCarlo graduated from Brown University with a B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. in comparative literature, as well as Slavic languages and literature. She speaks French and Russian.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Ms. DiCarlo is married.