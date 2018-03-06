United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki today announced the appointment of Anita Kokui Gbeho of Ghana as Deputy Joint Special Representative for the African Union‑United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

Ms. Gbeho succeeds Bintou Keita of Guinea, to whom the Secretary‑General and the Commission Chairperson are grateful for her dedicated service during her tenure with UNAMID.

Ms. Gbeho brings to the position a wealth of experience from her distinguished career in the United Nations. Since 2015, she has served as Resident Coordinator/Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme, Namibia, where she supported the Government of Namibia in coordinating its external development assistance through the United Nations Partnership and Namibia development frameworks. Previously, Ms. Gbeho was Chief of Section for the Africa I Division (2012-2015) and Head of Office for Somalia (2008‑2012) with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Between 2006 and 2008, Ms. Gbeho was Director of the monitoring and evaluation unit in the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinators Office in Sudan, having previously been Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Liaison Office in South Sudan from 2004 to 2006, where she led the strategic planning process of the United Nations and partners for Sudan; and managed the humanitarian and transition operations for South Sudan.

Ms. Gbeho holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Ghana and a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and Africana studies from the State University of New York, Stony Brook.

Born in Accra in 1964, she has a daughter.