United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Lisa Filipetto of Australia as Head of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). Ms. Filipetto will succeed Hubert Hudson Price II of the United States to whom the Secretary-General expresses his gratitude for his dedication and effective leadership of UNSOS.

Ms. Filipetto brings to this position more than 30 years of experience within Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade where she served in a variety of posts at headquarters, including as Assistant Secretary, European Union and Western Europe Branch from 2015 to 2017; Assistant Secretary, Services and Intellectual Property Branch, Office of Trade Negotiations from 2002 to 2004; and Assistant Secretary, Mainland South-East Asia and South Asia Branch from 2001 to 2002.

Ms. Filipetto also has extensive experience overseas, having served as Australia's resident Ambassador to Ethiopia, with concurrent responsibility for relations with the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Djibouti from 2010 to 2014. From 2007 to 2010, she served as Australia’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), as well as non-resident accreditation High Commissioner to Rwanda, United Republic of Tanzania and Uganda, and Ambassador to the African Union, Burundi and Djibouti. She also served as Ambassador to Cambodia (2004‑2010), Consul-General, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam (1997-2001), as well as in Ireland (1991-1994) and Brunei Darussalam (1986-1988).

Ms. Filipetto holds a Master of Arts in international relations from Deakin University in Australia, as well as Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Arts in Asian studies from Australian National University. She is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.