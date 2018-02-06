United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Jamie McGoldrick of Ireland as Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory. He succeeds Robert Piper of Australia, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his commitment and dedicated service.

Mr. McGoldrick brings extensive experience in humanitarian affairs, international cooperation, economic development and political affairs. Since 2015 he served as United Nations Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Yemen. He assumed that position after serving as the Resident Coordinator and the UNDP Resident Representative in Nepal since 2013 and Resident Coordinator and Resident Representative of UNDP in Georgia from 2009 to 2013.

He was previously a senior manager with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, notably as the Chief of the Humanitarian Reform Support Unit (2006-2009), and Section Chief ofthe Middle East, North Africa and Great Lakes Unit (2005-2006). He worked with the International Red Cross movement and non-governmental organizations in a number of countries in Africa and as news producer and researcher with several television production companies in the United Kingdom.

Mr. McGoldrick holds a master’s degree in political science and a bachelor’s degree in social sciences, and he has additional qualifications in disaster management, preventive diplomacy and mediation.

Born in Ireland in 1955, he is married and has two children.