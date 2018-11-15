On 24 October 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan was briefed by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, on the current situation regarding sexual violence in Sudan and particularly Darfur.

The Special Representative informed the Committee on the ongoing patterns of sexual violence in Darfur as well as the progress made by the Government of Sudan to address them. While she was encouraged by the engagement recently established with Sudanese authorities, and the constructive dialogue with members of the security forces, judicial officials and key Ministries, she emphasized that the cessation of sexual violence, ensuring accountability for such crimes, and the implementation of specific prevention and protection measures as envisioned under an expected Framework of Cooperation, are required for consideration of the de-listing of Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces in the report of the Secretary-General.

The Special Representative expressed her view that the Committee should take into account, inter alia, full compliance by parties to conflict with provisions related to sexual violence in resolution 2429 (2018) and the prevention and accountability measures required under resolutions 1960 (2010) and 2106 (2013).

In the ensuing discussion, the Committee Members encouraged the Special Representative to continue her important engagement with the Government of Sudan.