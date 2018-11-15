Unanimously adopting resolution 2446 (2018), the Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) for one month until 15 December, with the mandate being maintained as set out in resolution 2387 (2017).

Prior to the adoption, François Delattre (France), describing the extension as a technical renewal, explained that it was being done to allow extra time to address the concerns of certain Council members. He said that his delegation, which had authored a full mandate extension draft, had been working to strike a delicate balance between the positions of all. It was important for the Mission to fully support the Central African authorities in their effort to re-establish peace and reconciliation in the country.

For that purpose, the extension should continue the robust mandate and political support for dialogue between the Government and armed groups, he said. Support for the African Union Initiative in that regard must remain clear, as well as support for extension of national authority over the full territory of the country. In the interest of the Central African people, he expressed hoped that the full mandate extension will be adopted swiftly.

After the action, Council members affirmed the importance of supporting MINUSCA with its full mandate in order to assist the Central African Republic achieve peace and stability. Several expressed hope that the Council will be able to forge consensus on a full extension in the next month. Several highlighted the extensive discussions that had taken place and noted their appreciation for France’s work on the draft of such a full extension.

However, Dmitry A. Polyanskiy (Russian Federation), also stressing the importance of Council unity in supporting MINUSCA, said that to reach consensus the starting point needs to be an understanding that there is a requirement for all to contribute to peace. It should not be an area of competition, he added, calling for all to set aside parochialism and national interest in their support to the country. In that context, he pointed out that the Russian Federation is actively helping the Central African people and stands ready to work on the extension draft in a spirit of mutual respect to find consensus.

Similarly, Ma Zhaoxu (China), Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity, stressed the need to recognize all the efforts of the international community to support the Government and people of the Central African Republic.

Jonathan R. Cohen (United States), thanking all those who had worked in support of MINUSCA’s extension, said that his country had required more time for full notification in relation to some language in the new draft, as required by law.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2446 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its previous resolutions and statements on the Central African Republic (CAR), in particular resolutions 2121 (2013), 2127 (2013), 2134 (2014), 2149 (2014), 2181 (2014), 2196 (2015), 2212 (2015), 2217 (2015), 2262 (2016), 2264 (2016), 2281 (2016), 2301 (2016), 2339 (2017), 2387 (2017), 2399 (2018), as well as resolution 2272 (2016), and its Presidential Statements S/PRST/2014/28 of 18 December 2014, S/PRST/2015/17 of 20 October 2015, S/PRST/2016/17 of 16 November 2016, S/PRST/2017/5 of 4 April 2017, S/PRST/2017/9 of 13 July 2017 and S/PRST/2018/14 of 13 July 2018,

“Taking note of the Report of the Secretary-General of 15 October 2018 (S/2018/922) which builds on the findings and recommendations of the independent strategic review of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) conducted in June-September 2018,

“Determining that the situation in the Central African Republic continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

“1. Decides to extend until 15 December 2018 the mandate of MINUSCA as set out in resolution 2387 (2017);

“2. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”