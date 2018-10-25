Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.

Opening Remarks

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said the number of countries embroiled in violent conflict around the world is higher now than at any time in the last three decades. The number of people suffering from forced displacement is now higher than ever before, he added, noting that those challenges are being exacerbated by the impacts of climate change. “Human rights are relegated to the second level,” he said. Against that backdrop, however, partners around the world should not give up hope since there are many examples of progress also taking hold, he emphasized. For example, women’s organizations are keeping dialogue alive in Guinea-Bissau, rebuilding communities in Colombia and working to halt inter-communal tensions in the Central African Republic and Mali, he noted. In Syria and Yemen, women have negotiated local ceasefires and mediated the creation of civilian safe zones. Within the United Nations, meanwhile, the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund is channelling resources to women’s organizations in need of them, he said, adding that the Organization is placing the women, peace and security agenda at the heart of its partnerships with regional organizations.

He went on to recall that last month, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to two champions of women, Denis Mukwege, a doctor working to treat victims of sexual violence, and Nadia Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist. However, “the facts on the ground show that we still have far to go”, he noted. The participation of women in formal peace processes remains extremely limited and conflicts continue to have a devastating impact on women and girls around the globe. The United Nations documented more than 800 cases of conflict-related sexual violence in 2017 — a 56 per cent increase over 2016. Women human rights defenders, political leaders, journalists and activists are targeted at alarming rates, he said. Noting that recent data once again reveal the strong link between gender equality and peace, he emphasized: “There is a significant gap between what we say in this chamber and what we do outside.” For example, Member States extol the positive influence of women peacekeepers but provide little space for their participation, he said, adding that they rely heavily on women’s organizations but do not adequately fund them.

Outlining priority actions to address that gap in the coming year, he noted that gender parity in United Nations peace operations has stagnated, warning: “Without decisive action, we will go backwards as some missions are downsized.” Spotlighting his formation of a working group to put emergency measures in place to address that challenge, he expressed his continuing commitment to ending all forms of sexual exploitation and abuse within the United Nations — one of his very first initiatives after taking office. He said that, among other things, he will continue to work on that issue with the Special Coordinator on Improving the United Nations Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, the Victim’s Rights Advocate and Member States. Mediation will be another critical priority, he said, adding that meaningful female participation in peace processes is directly linked to more sustainable peace.

He went on to state that members of his High-level Advisory Board on Mediation — which is itself gender-balanced — are in New York this week to work with representatives of women’s mediation networks. A gendered approach to peace and security means supporting peacebuilding at the local level — even during conflict, he said. Another important element is to finance the women, peace and security agenda, he pointed out, spotlighting his creation of a high-level task force in that regard. “I will hold United Nations entities accountable to their commitments to track spending on women, peace and security, with a target of reaching or exceeding 15 per cent by 2020,” he pledged. Vowing also to include gender analysis in his reports to the Security Council, whenever relevant, in order to inform members’ decisions, he said that his 2019 report on women, peace and security will assess the implementation of relevant recommendations from the three peace and security reviews undertaken in 2015. Those findings and recommendations will form the basis for increased efforts leading up to 2020, he said, encouraging Member States to undertake their own reviews.

Briefings

PHUMZILE MLAMBO NGCUKA, Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), presented the report of the Secretary-General on women, peace and security (document S/2018/900). “This report is a loud alarm bell on systemic failures to bring women into peacemaking,” she declared. “Women cannot be excluded from the peace process simply because they do not go into battle.” Reporting on her recent visit to South Sudan, she conveyed the desires of the women she met, saying they long for peace and to resume their lives after nearly five years of suffering in a civil war they are not responsible for waging. Despite the latest agreement’s requirement of 35 per cent women’s participation in peace processes, there is only 1 woman among the 10 nominations for the first national institution to implement the accord. The report details how this is unfortunately not the exception but the rule in peace processes around the world, she noted. “Our continued tolerance for the limited recognition of women’s expertise and lived experience is shameful,” she emphasized.

The report also shows that women constitute only 2 per cent of mediators, 8 per cent of negotiators and 5 per cent of witnesses and signatories to major peace processes between 1990 and 2017, she continued. In addition, only 3 out of 11 agreements signed in 2017 contain provisions on gender equality. This worrisome trend continues in current peacemaking efforts in Yemen, Mali, Afghanistan and the Central African Republic, with mediation efforts in the latter country excluding women altogether, she noted. At the same time, Security Council decisions containing language on women, peace and security in relation to country-specific or regional situations increased from 50 to 75 per cent, she said, adding that the number of women leaders and civil society representatives who briefed the Council also increased significantly. It is crucial to use all available diplomatic channels and political influence to ensure that such activity in New York makes a difference on the ground, she stressed.

Noting the low representation of women in elections, the continued lack of access to primary school for girls, the increase in sexual violence as well as in child-marriage and maternal mortality rates in conflict situations, she emphasized the need for strong investments in women to reverse the situation and the lack of funds provided for real empowerment of women in many development sectors. Looking forward to the twentieth anniversary of resolution 1325 (2000) in that context, she said: “It is time for the United Nations to have a…conversation about supporting, brokering and paying for peace negotiations that exclude women.” In addition, she welcomed the Peacebuilding Fund’s steadily growing support for projects advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, calling upon it to find ways to make the 15 per cent minimum target for such purposes a reality across all relevant entities and other peace and security funds.

Finally, she called for much more action to protect women activists, peacebuilders and human rights defenders in conflict-affected countries. In that context, she applauded the Council on the historic participation of a Palestinian representing civil society in its discussions, and the Nobel Committee’s recognition of Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad. Paying tribute to the many courageous women she has met in her travels, she noted, however, that in 2017, half of the women honoured in the annual tribute of the Association for Women in Development were murdered in conflict-affected countries, stressing that the true toll among all women activists is impossible to measure. Yet progress is undeniable, even if it can be maddeningly slow and is often met with backlash, she said. “If women are supported to organize effectively, it is also unstoppable.”

RANDA SINIORA, General Director, Women’s Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling, spoke on behalf of the NGO Working Group on Women, Peace and Security . Noting that Israel’s occupation of Palestine and the resulting humanitarian crisis exacerbate existing gender inequalities, she said Palestinian women face daily attacks, threats, intimidation, discrimination and restrictions on their movement by the Israeli military. Night raids, destruction of property and violence at checkpoints are also routinely committed by occupying forces. Palestinian women lose their homes and cannot reunite with their families due to restrictions or denial of residency permits, she said, adding that they look on as their husbands and children are detained, attacked or killed in front of them. The occupation reinforces the patriarchal structures of Palestinian society, she said, pointing out that they must earn a living on top of their responsibilities to care for the young, sick or injured, which often isolates them from their communities and from public life.

She went on to state that, in efforts to protect their families from violence or arrest, women often become prison guards to their own children. Noting that political violence in the public sphere leads to spikes in violence in the private sphere, she emphasized that domestic violence is shockingly high, with femicide on the increase. Women are also starved of resources with which to respond to abuses, she said, pointing out that the fragile conditions created by the occupation mean that Palestinian women lack access to justice. Recent cuts in funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have had a disproportionate effect on the lives of Palestinian women, especially in terms of health and education, she said, stressing that the destruction of infrastructure has also had a devastating impact on the lives of women and girls by cutting off their access to food, water, sanitation, electricity and life-saving medical care. Economic deprivation and unemployment have also made Palestinian women more vulnerable to violence, she added.

Statements

MARGOT WALLSTROM, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden , described the peace agreement in Colombia as a model of inclusion, with women representing the key to its success. “Participation is not about counting heads but about having influence,” she emphasized, citing the role women play as agents of change in the Sahel. In terms of the women, peace and security agenda, she called for ownership and accountability at the highest levels of the United Nations leadership and among Member States. Moreover, the gender dimension must be considered throughout strategic planning processes in conflict situations, permeating all sectors. Gender disaggregated data in reporting from the field is also necessary, she said, emphasizing that budgets for peacekeeping and political missions must be gender-responsive. Noting that women are usually invited to the negotiating table when formal talks are already convened, she called for a broad range of perspectives in earlier phases of negotiations. “The inclusion of women mediators from all around the world will change the dynamics of peace processes,” she stressed.

YOKA BRANDT, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands , associated herself with the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security. She said that when women are involved, there is a better chance for lasting peace, going on to ask why women are still excluded from peace processes if the rationale is so clear. Why do women only make up 8 per cent of negotiators, a proportion that has hardly moved in recent years? “We see the rationale, but we do not act upon it, because we have not changed who we see as leaders and whose experience and judgement we value most,” she said. Calling for women’s inclusion in decision-making processes, she cited several examples from the Security Council’s work, including relevant provisions in the mandates of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), a significant increase in the number of civil society representatives briefing the Council and, on 8 March, the first Council meeting in which two thirds of representatives around the table were women. While noting that the Council is also tackling impunity for sexual violence through sanctions, including a stand-alone criterion in the South Sudan sanctions regime, she emphasized the role that the Council can play in combating violence against women who contribute to peace processes, as well as the need to appoint female mediators and include women at the negotiating table in places like Syria and Yemen.

...