On 16 October 2018, the Committee designated the following three vessels pursuant to paragraph 12 of resolution 2321 (2016) and 6 of resolution 2371 (2017):

Vessels subject to de-flagging pursuant to paragraph 12 of resolution 2321 (2016) and prohibited from port entry pursuant to paragraph 6 of resolution 2371 (2017):

Shang Yuan Bao IMO: 8126070

The merchant vessel M/V SHANG YUAN BAO engaged in a ship-to-ship transfer, likely for oil, with UN-designated DPRK vessel M/V PAEK MA on May 18, 2018. The SHANG YUAN BAO also engaged in a ship-to-ship transfer, likely for oil, with the DPRK vessel MYONG RYU 1 on June 2, 2018.

New Regent IMO: 8312497

The M/V NEW REGENT engaged in a ship-to-ship transfer, likely for oil, with DPRK oil tanker KUM UN SAN 3 on June 7, 2018.

Kum Un San 3 IMO: 8705539

The DPRK oil tanker KUM UN SAN 3 engaged in a ship-to-ship transfer, likely for oil, with the M/V NEW REGENT on June 7, 2018.

The Committee wishes to recall the decision of the Security Council in paragraph 12 of resolution 2321 (2016), that the Committee, if it has information that provides reasonable grounds to believe the vessels are or have been related to nuclear- or ballistic missile-related programmes or activities prohibited by relevant resolutions, may require any or all of the following measures with respect to vessels it designates pursuant to this paragraph:

(a) the Flag State of a designated vessel shall de-flag the vessel;

(b) the Flag State of a designated vessel shall direct the vessel to a port identified by the Committee, in coordination with the port State;

(c) all Member States shall prohibit a designated vessel from entering their ports, unless in case of emergency, in case of return to the vessel’s port of origination, or in case of direction by the Committee;

(d) a vessel designated by the Committee shall be subject to the asset freeze imposed in paragraph 8 (d) of resolution 1718 (2006).

The Committee further wishes to recall the decision of the Security Council that all Member States shall prohibit the entry into their ports of the vessels designated pursuant to paragraph 6 of resolution 2371 (2017), unless the Committee determines in advance that such entry is required for humanitarian purposes or any other purposes consistent with the objectives of relevant resolutions.

The lists of designated vessels can be found at www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1718/materials/list-of-designated-vessels.