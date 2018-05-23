On 23 May 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on its 1718 Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by paragraphs 8(d) and 8(e) of Security Council resolution 1718 (2006) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entity

KPe.074 Name: WEIHAI WORLD-SHIPPING FREIGHT

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: 419‑201, Tongyi Lu, Huancui Qu, Weihai, Shandong, 264200, China Listed on: 30 Mar. 2018 ( amended on 23 May 2018 ) Other information: Ship and commercial manager of the XIN GUANG HAI, a vessel that on loaded coal at Taean, DPRK, on 27 October 2017 and had an ETA of 14 November 2017 to Cam Pha, Viet Nam, but it did not arrive and instead went to Port Klang, Malaysia, on 18 December 2017 .

The 1718 Sanctions List is updated on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1718/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the 1718 Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.