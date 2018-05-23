Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.

Briefings

BINTOU KEITA, Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, briefed the Council on updates on the operationalization of the joint force of the Group of Five Sahel States (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger), also known as the Sahel G-5. Amid a dire security situation in the Sahel, terrorist attacks against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and international forces also threatened civilian populations. Providing updates on the Sahel G-5 joint force, she said that, while it had conducted operations in the central sector and taken steps to establish a human rights compliance framework at a time when Burkina Faso and Niger had deployed battalions on their respective borders with Mali, much work remained to be done.

Delays had prevented the joint force from attaining full operation capability, she said, calling on the Sahel G-5 countries to pursue efforts made to date, deploy remaining troops and clarify its concept of operations to jointly define its goals. The international community’s support was needed to overcome capability gaps. Drawing attention to reports of human rights violations by security forces, she urged those countries to take advantage of efforts that had been carried out the by the joint force, MINUSMA and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Expressing gratitude for pledges amounting €400 million, which covered almost entirely its projected budget for the first year of operations, she applauded the European Union for managing the coordination hub. However, she noted her concern regarding the support mechanisms, as described in resolution 2391 (2017); those required perpetual resource generation efforts. In addition, MINUSMA also required funding to be able to discharge its mandate.

The situation in Mali made it clear that a force should be in place, she said, urging donors to make contributions. Noting that MINUSMA support for the joint force was limited to Mali itself, she said donors should boost support in the eastern and western areas and disburse pledged funds as soon as possible. The overall goal was to consider what mechanisms would be appropriate to allow for predictable funding for long-term planning, an approach that would benefit MINUSMA, as well.

However, any attempt to address challenges would be doomed to failure unless a holistic framework was applied, she stressed. Such efforts must align with the peace agreement. While hailing progress made thus far, she voiced her continuing concern regarding reports of violations of human rights by local law and order forces. Among the key next steps, the joint force should strengthen the support group, which would allow for more systematic cooperation within the region. United Nations involvement to that initiative was unshakeable, she said.

MAMAN SAMBO SIDIKOU, Permanent Secretary of the Sahel G-5 countries, noted that, within a few months of the Sahel G-5 countries establishing the joint force, it now was manned with 5,000 soldiers, and its operationalization was currently under way with international support. However, although the force had incorporated the human rights compliance framework recommended by the United Nations from its inception, it nevertheless remained far from reaching a “smooth cruising speed” in responding to the region’s many crises. Among other challenges, logistics and equipment were lacking and the environment remained highly hostile.

Agreeing with the Secretary-General’s assessment that the joint force’s underlying arrangements were “poorly adapted” and unsustainable in the long term, he called for more predictable, sustainable financing and a deeper engagement with the Council. The latter could provide MINUSMA with a more robust mandate, he said, underlining the need for all peace operations mandates to become more flexible, dynamic and adaptable in a world full of complex challenges.

Recalling that he had held posts at the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) prior to taking up his current role at the Sahel G-5, he said both Missions had produced positive results on the ground. Citing in particular MONUSCO’s Rapid Intervention Brigade — which had conducted the United Nations most successful peacekeeping intervention in the last 20 years — he said such efforts had been, and must remain, guided by United Nations resolutions and conducted in partnership with the international community.

Failure on the part of the joint force could threaten the security of the entire region while risking the spread of mass terrorism in neighbouring Europe and across the globe, he said. The Sahel G-5 countries were aware that they were on the front lines of an international struggle. It was for that reason that those nations had committed large percentages of their limited resources, often at the expense of development and other important activities, to fund the activities of the joint force.

Noting that initial contributions from other regions and countries were now being received, he emphasized the Sahel G-5’s commitment to promoting and protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of the region’s population. The nexus between security and development must be at the heart of ambitious activities in both spheres, he stated, describing efforts to provide health care, ensure food security and ensure that young people were no longer tempted to join terrorist factions. Many partners had also pledged support to those priority investment areas, he said, underscoring that what was needed now was to “make good intentions into concrete action”.

FATIMA KYARI MOHAMMED, Permanent Observer of the African Union , said the organization remained deeply concerned over the continuing deterioration of the security situation in Mali and the greater Sahel region as a result of the increasing threat posed by terrorism and violent extremism. “What is happening in Africa reminds us of the fact that terrorists know no borders,” she stressed, calling for a coherent, comprehensive and integrated approach, as well as robust international engagement, to address that global threat. Outlining the African Union’s support to the Sahel G-5 and the Nouakchott process, she said those initiatives deserved international support commensurate with the threat being faced in the region.

Welcoming progress achieved so far by the joint force — including in its first two operations — she thanked the region’s bilateral and multilateral partners, including Rwanda, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and all those who had made pledges during the recent Brussels funding conference. However, more sustainable and predictable resources were still needed, as the force remained unable to carry out large-scale operations. That left a vacuum in which traffickers and other criminals could operate, she warned.

Drawing attention to several particular security challenges on the ground, including in towns and villages where international actors were themselves becoming targets, she requested the Council’s additional support. For its part, the African Union would continue to work towards strengthening the region’s ownership while executing its own African Peace and Security Architecture in the Sahel region, which included such critical elements as border security and information‑sharing.

JOÃO PEDRO VALE DE ALMEIDA, Head of Delegation of the European Union , said the meeting was a demonstration of the international community’s continued support for the Sahel G-5 countries and the fight against terrorism in that region. Underlining the European Union’s support, he said the bloc enjoyed a strategic partnership with the United Nations in peacekeeping and crisis management, as well as through the trilateral United Nations-African Union-European Union cooperation. At the 23 February pledging conference in Brussels, the international community had pledged more than €400 million to the Sahel, and with the Sahel G-5‑United Nations-European Union technical arrangement now in place, the regional force had the necessary international support to proceed in deploying and operationalizing its Joint Force.

Recalling that the European Union had also disbursed €10 million to MINUSMA in support of the Joint Force, he invited other partners to make similar contributions, emphasizing that the type of support provided by the Mission could not be provided by other bilateral channels. In addition, the European Union was preparing to contribute another €10 million to establish and implement a human rights and international law compliance framework, as well as €70 million for the provision of equipment, infrastructure and services to the Joint Force. Emphasizing that the Force must be firmly anchored in a broader political and institutional framework — as just one element in a wider regional strategy — he said the European Union had also provided €5 million to the Trust Fund and related support activities.

Under a recently concluded Memorandum of Understanding between the African Union and the Sahel G-5 — which gave the former a coordinating role — the European Union would continue to manage the “coordination hub” and assist the work of the Joint Task Force and the Sahel G-5 Secretariat, he said. Beyond financial and institutional support, he also outlined European efforts to strengthen the region’s defence and security capacities, particularly in Mali and Niger. The Joint Force’s work would be critical to combating organized crime and terrorism while also ensuring the protection of civilians. However, no lasting progress could be achieved without political progress, he stressed, calling on States to use all available leverage to encourage the Malian parties to implement their commitments under that country’s Peace and Reconciliation Agreement.

Statements

FRANÇOIS DELATTRE ( France ) said the joint force was a showcase for the potential of African intervention initiatives. However, despite progress, challenges remained, including the availability of critical elements, including adequate communications equipment. Finalizing the full operationalization of the joint force was a priority, with equal attention to be paid to address reports of human rights violations. Recognizing that efforts hinged on predictable funding, he said pledges must be disbursed and the pace of joint force operations must be realistic, based on disbursements. MINUSMA should do more, he said, calling on donors to make the necessary contributions. Stabilizing the Sahel also depended on progress on the political and development fronts and encouraging signs ahead of elections must be built upon. For its part, France would continue raising the issue of terrorism in the Sahel in the Council and would submit a related draft press statement, he said.

NAME TO COME ( Côte d'Ivoire ), while calling on all stakeholders to support the joint force, echoed concerns about the deteriorating security situation and obstacles to fully implementing operations. MINUSMA support to the joint force constituted a good model of cooperation between the United Nations and African efforts, he said, expressing hope that financing pledges would materialize soon to ensure its full operationalization. The success of operations also depended on support of local communities. The joint force should be seen as an important part of efforts that aimed at finding a long-term solution to the crisis and all parties should honour their commitments to peace. In addition, efforts must focus on development and on predictable funding for various initiatives. Terrorism was felt beyond the borders of the Sahel, he pointed out, emphasizing the need for coordinated and sustained responses and calling on all stakeholders to provide the joint force with the tools to overcome the current crisis in the region.

NAME TO COME ( Bolivia ) said rampant transnational organized crime represented a threat to both peace processes and the civilian population. Analysing and identifying the causes of conflict were essential, he said, noting that the actions that had been taken against Libya had unleashed a crisis that had spread across the Sahel. In addition, climate change consequences were compounding the problem in the region. In Mali, violence had led to a massive displacement of people and food insecurity. Consolidating the political process in that country would help to stabilize the entire region, he said, acknowledging the important efforts of the African Union and regional partners. Predictable funding for the joint force and MINUSMA was also essential and each force should have a clear mandate to achieve full operational status.

NAME TO COME ( Sweden ) welcomed the conclusion of a technical agreement and execution of two operations by the force. “It is now time for outstanding elements of resolution 2391 (2017) to be implemented,” he said, calling on the Sahel G-5 countries to deploy the remaining troops committed to the force and ensure the transfer of authority of their battalions to the Force Commander. “This is crucial for the full functioning and credibility of the force,” he emphasized. Also critical was implementation of the human rights compliance framework to prevent, investigate, address and report rights violations. Welcoming the decision by the Sahel G-5 Committee for Defence and Security to deepen collaboration among police forces, he encouraged all parties to explore how women could contribute to the compliance framework and operational planning. The joint force was among many instruments that comprised an integrated regional approach to the situation. Therefore, it should be embedded within a larger political and institutional framework and be part of a broader strategy for the region.

NAME TO COME ( Equatorial Guinea ), associating himself with the African Union, expressed concern over the worsening security situation across the Sahel, which was marked by terrorist attacks on civilians, regional and national defence forces, as well as international forces and the French operation on the ground in Mali. He commended the Sahel G-5 countries for their sacrifices and increasingly effective efforts to combat terrorism and transnational criminal networks. However, funding for the joint force remained a slow and painful process and more sustainable, predictable support was required. It was especially critical that African nations themselves were in the vanguard of efforts to combat terrorism on the continent, he said, spotlighting the importance of the Nouakchott process in that regard. There was also a need to further analyse the factors that gave rise to Islamist extremism in the region. “We must foster resilient societies” capable to starving the regeneration of extremist groups, he stressed, noting that social and development policies would be needed to address their deepest roots and prevent them from rearing their heads again.

