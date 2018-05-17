The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Joanna Wronecka (Poland):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on 17 May 2018 by suspected anti-Balaka elements against a convoy of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) 28 km south of Alindao, in southern Central African Republic, which resulted in one Mauritanian peacekeeper killed and eight others injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, and to those of the peacekeepers injured, as well as to Mauritania and to MINUSCA. They wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks, provocations and incitement to violence against MINUSCA by armed groups and other perpetrators.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They called on the Government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for MINUSCA and expressed their deep appreciation to MINUSCA’s troop- and police-contributing countries.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, and for MINUSCA to assist the Central African Republic authorities and the people of the Central African Republic in their efforts to bring lasting peace and stability, as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2387 (2017).