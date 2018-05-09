On 9 May 2018, the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entries below were made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

A. Individuals

QDi.247 Name: 1: RUBEN 2: PESTANO 3: LAVILLA, JR 4: na

Title: Sheik Designation: na DOB: 4 Oct. 1972 POB: Sitio Banga Maiti, Barangay Tranghawan, Lambunao, Iloilo, Philippines Good quality a.k.a.: a) Reuben Lavilla b) Sheik Omar c) Mile D Lavilla d) Reymund Lavilla e) Ramo Lavilla f) Mike de Lavilla g) Abdullah Muddaris h) Ali Omar i) Omar Lavilla j) Omar Labella Low quality a.k.a.: a) So b) Eso c) Junjun Nationality: Philippines Passport no: a) Philippines number MM611523 (2004) b) Philippines number EE947317 (2000-2001) c) Philippines number P421967 (1995-1997) National identification no: na Address: 10th Avenue, Caloocan City, Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 16 Sep. 2008, 13 Dec. 2011, 9 May 2018) Other information: Spiritual leader of the Rajah Solaiman Movement (QDe.128). Associated with Khadafi Abubakar Janjalani ( QDi.180 deceased ). In detention in the Philippines as of May 2011. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1522921

QDi.291 Name: 1: IBRAHIM 2: HASSAN 3: TALI 4: AL-ASIRI

Name (original script): إبراهيم حسن طالع العسيري

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 19 Apr. 1982 b) 18 Apr. 1982 c) (24/06/1402 (Hijri Calendar)) POB: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ibrahim Hassan Tali Asiri (إبراهيم حسن طالع عسيري) b) Ibrahim Hasan Talea Aseeri c) Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri d) Ibrahim Hasan Tali Asiri e) Ibrahim Hassan Tali Assiri f) Ibrahim Hasan Tali'A 'Asiri g) Ibrahim Hasan Tali al-'Asiri h) Ibrahim al-'Asiri i) Ibrahim Hassan Al Asiri Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Saleh b) Abosslah c) Abu-Salaah Nationality: Saudi Arabia Passport no: Saudi Arabia number F654645, issued on 30 Apr. 2005 (expired on 7 Mar. 2010. Issue date in Hijri Calendar 24/06/1426. Expiry date in Hijri Calendar 21/03/1431.) National identification no: Saudi Arabia civil identification number 1028745097 Address: Yemen Listed on: 24 Mar. 2011 (amended on 15 Apr. 2014, 15 Jun. 2015, 9 May 2018) Other information: Operative and principal bomb maker of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129). Believed to be hiding in Yemen as at Mar. 2011. Wanted by Saudi Arabia. Also associated with Nasir 'abd-al-Karim 'Abdullah Al-Wahishi ( QDi.274 deceased ), Qasim Yahya Mahdi al-Rimi (QDi.282), and Anwar Nasser Abdulla Al-Aulaqi (QDi.283). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/4471886

B. Entities and other groups

QDe.071 Name: AL-HARAMAIN ISLAMIC FOUNDATION

A.k.a.: a) Vazir b) Vezir F.k.a.: na Address: a) (64 Poturmahala, Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina) b) Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Listed on: 13 Mar. 2002 (amended on 26 Dec. 2003, 16 Sep. 2008, 16 Jun. 2011, 9 May 2018) Other information: Under criminal investigation by the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina as of Nov. 2007. Employees and associates include Najib Ben Mohamed Ben Salem Al-Waz (listed under permanent reference number QDi.104) . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Jun. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/une/5566495

QDe.128 Name: RAJAH SOLAIMAN MOVEMENT

A.k.a.: a) Rajah Solaiman Islamic Movement b) Rajah Solaiman Revolutionary Movement F.k.a.: na Address: a) Barangay Mal-Ong, Anda, Pangasinan Province, Philippines b) Sitio Dueg, Barangay Maasin, San Clemente, Tarlac Province, Philippines c) Number 50, Purdue Street, Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines Listed on: 4 Jun. 2008 (amended on 13 Dec. 2011, 9 May 2018) Other information: Founded and headed by Hilarion Del Rosario Santos III (QDi.244). Associated with the Abu Sayyaf Group (QDe.001), Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092) and Khadafi Abubakar Janjalani ( QDi.180 deceased ). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 13 May 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/une/5235583

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.