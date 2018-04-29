On 29 April 2018, the following entry on the Committee’s List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and other measures relating to attempts to illicitly export petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, from Libya (the Libya Sanctions List) expired:

B. Entities and other groups

LYe.005 Name: Lynn S

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 2 Aug. 2017 (amended on 31 Oct. 2017, 26 Jan. 2018) Other information: IMO: 8706349 Listed pursuant to paragraphs 10 (a) and 10 (b) of resolution 2146 (2014), as extended and modified by paragraph 2 of resolution 2362 (2017) (prohibition to load, transport or discharge; prohibition to enter ports). Pursuant to paragraph 11 of resolution 2146, this designation was renewed by the Committee on 26 January 2018 (previous extension valid until 29 January 2018) and is valid until 28 April 2018, unless terminated earlier by the Committee pursuant to paragraph 12 of resolution 2146. Flag State: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. As of 6 October 2017, the vessel was located in the territorial waters of Lebanon, when it set sail heading West.

The vessel Lynn S is therefore no longer subject to the measures contained in paragraphs 10(a) and 10(b) of resolution 2146 (2014), as extended and modified by paragraph 2 of resolution 2362 (2017) (prohibition to load, transport or discharge; prohibition to enter ports).

The updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1970/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Libya Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.