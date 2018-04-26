On 26 April 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the asset freeze and travel ban set out in paragraphs 9 and 16 of Security Council resolution 2399 (2018), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

CFi.008 Name: 1: EUGÈNE 2: BARRET 3: NGAÏKOSSET 4: na

Title: na Designation: a) Former Captain, CAR Presidential Guard b) Former Captain, CAR Naval Forces DOB: na 8 Oct. 1967 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Eugene Ngaikosset b) Eugene Ngaikoisset c) Eugene Ngakosset d) Eugene Barret Ngaikosse e) Eugene Ngaikouesset Low quality a.k.a.: a) “The Butcher of Paoua” b) Ngakosset Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: Central African Republic armed forces (FACA) Military identification number 911-10-77 Address: Bangui, Central African Republic Listed on: 17 Dec. 2015 (amended on 26 Apr. 2018) Other information: Captain Eugène Barret Ngaïkosset is a former member of former President François Bozizé’s (CFi.001) presidential guard and associated with the anti-Balaka movement. He escaped from jail on 17 May 2015 following his extradition from Brazzaville and created his own anti-balaka faction including former FACA fighters.

With a view to enforcing the travel ban, the Committee recalls the provisions of paragraph 15 of resolution 2399 (2018), by which the Security Council observed that “individuals or entities who knowingly facilitate the travel of a listed individual in violation of the travel ban may be determined by the Committee to have met the designation criteria provided for in this resolution”.

The Committee further notes the importance, towards the establishment of peace and security in the Central African Republic, of Member States, national and commercial airlines, airports and ports preventing the travel of Mr. Eugène Barret Ngaïkosset (CFi.008).

