On 23 April 2018, the Committee enacted the amendments specified with underline in the entry below on its list of individuals subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and targeted arms embargo, set out in paragraphs 11 and 15 of Security Council resolution 2140 (2014), as extended by paragraph 2 of resolution 2402 (2018), and in paragraph 14 of resolution 2216 (2015), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

YEi.003 Name: 1: ALI 2: ABDULLAH 3: SALEH 4: na

Name (original script): علي عبد الله صالح

Title: na Designation: a) President of Yemen’s General People’s Congress party b) Former President of the Republic of Yemen DOB: a) 21 Mar. 1945 b) 21 Mar. 1946 c) 21 Mar. 1942 d) 21 Mar. 1947 POB: a) Bayt al-Ahmar, Sana’a Governorate, Yemen b) Sana'a, Yemen c) Sana'a, Sanhan, Al-Rib' al-Sharqi Good quality a.k.a.: Ali Abdallah Salih Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Yemen Passport no: 00016161 (Yemen) National identification no: 01010744444 Address: na Listed on: 7 Nov. 2014 (amended on 20 Nov. 2014, 23 April 2018 ) Other information: Gender [Male]. Status : reportedly deceased . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5837306.

