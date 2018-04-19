The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (Peru):

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full and unanimous support for the peace process in Colombia and shared the assessment of the Secretary-General set out in his 29 March 2018 report on the work of the United Nations Verification Mission.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the continued commitment of the parties to the peace process. The members of the Security Council further welcomed the positive developments over the past three months, including the congressional elections on 11 March, in which the People's Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) political party participated for the first time, as well as the activation of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace and the Unit for the Search for Missing Persons, and expressed their hope that this progress would be sustained.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern about continued insecurity in some of the conflict-affected areas, in particular killings of community and social leaders, and urged the Government of Colombia and all responsible security and civilian institutions to act with urgency to expand their presence in such areas in order to address these concerns effectively.

The members of the Security Council underlined the importance of the full political, legal and socioeconomic reincorporation of the former FARC-EP members, including through progress on the application of amnesty provisions; the launch of productive projects involving former FARC-EP members; and access to land. They further underlined the need for a comprehensive gender perspective in the reincorporation process. The members of the Security Council called on the international community to remain committed to prioritizing support for the reincorporation process to consolidate the gains already made.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the resumption of dialogue between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) and encouraged the conclusion of a new ceasefire.

The members of the Security Council acknowledged the very significant challenges involved in overcoming the legacy of five decades of conflict and welcomed both parties’ continued affirmation to their commitments under the agreement. The members of the Security Council reiterated their commitment to standing with Colombia during its endeavour to implement the peace agreement in order to secure a lasting peace in the months and years ahead.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support and appreciation for the work of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mr. Jean Arnault, and the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia.