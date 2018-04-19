The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (Peru):

The members of the Security Council were deeply saddened to learn the sudden passing of Ambassador Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoué, prominent Ivoirian diplomat and Permanent Representative of Côte d’Ivoire to the United Nations, on 18 April 2018.

The members of the Security Council mourned the loss of a great professional who served his country for more than 40 years with immense knowledge, dedication and diplomatic skills, as well as of a colleague whose wisdom, spirit and kindness will be greatly missed.

They saluted his commitment to the cause of peace and security in Africa and around the world.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the Ambassador as well as to the Permanent Mission, the Government and the people of Côte d’Ivoire.