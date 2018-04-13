The Security Council decided today to extend for 10 days a set of modifications to the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), which enabled the Mission to support Government efforts to normalize relations in the contested border region.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2411 (2018), the 15‑member body decided to extend, until 23 April 2018, the provisions laid out in resolution 2024 (2011) and paragraph 1 of resolution 2075 (2012), relating to UNISFA’s support for a Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism. By the terms of those resolutions, the Council had broadened the Mission’s mandate to include assistance to that mechanism as well as support for the development of effective bilateral management mechanisms, facilitating liaisons and building mutual trust.

Also by the terms of those earlier resolutions, the Council had urged the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to implement fully their commitments concerning the creation of a safe demilitarized border zone, cooperate fully with each other and provide full support to UNISFA.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2411 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recognizing that the current situation in Abyei and along the border between the Sudan and South Sudan continues to constitute a serious threat to international peace and security,

“1. Decides to extend until 23 April 2018 UNISFA’s mandate modification set forth in resolution 2024 (2011) and paragraph 1 of resolution 2075 (2012);

“2. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”