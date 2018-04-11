The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (Peru):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Bangui on 10 April 2018 by elements of armed groups, which resulted in one Rwandan peacekeeper killed and eight others injured.

The members of the Security Council also condemned the violence that followed the launch by MINUSCA and the Central African Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces of joint operation “Sukula” on 8 April 2018, which aimed at disarming and arresting elements of armed groups in the third district of Bangui that were posing a threat to the security of civilian populations.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, and their deepest sympathy to the families of the peacekeepers injured, as well as to Rwanda and to MINUSCA. They wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The members of the Security Council also deplored that several other peacekeepers from various contingents were injured and that several civilians were killed and dozens more injured during the incidents that occurred in different districts of Bangui.

The members of the Security Council expressed their support to the efforts of MINUSCA along with the Central African Government to stabilize the situation in Bangui and protect all civilians. They remained concerned about the persistent tensions in the PK5 neighbourhood and called for calm and restraint.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their demand that all armed groups, in Bangui and in the rest of the country, cease all forms of violence and destabilizing activities, lay down their arms and engage constructively in the peace process immediately and unconditionally.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks, provocations and incitement to violence against MINUSCA by armed groups and other perpetrators.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They also recalled that planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against MINUSCA constitute a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to resolution 2399 (2018). They called on the Government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for MINUSCA and expressed their deep appreciation to MINUSCA’s troop- and police-contributing countries.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, and for MINUSCA to assist the Central African Republic authorities and the people of the Central African Republic in their efforts to bring lasting peace and stability, as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2387 (2017).