On 10 April 2018, the following amendment specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below was made to the 1988 List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2255 (2015) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

TAi.004 Name: 1: MOHAMMED 2: OMAR 3: GHULAM NABI 4: na

Name (original script): محمد عمر غلام نبی

Title: Mullah Designation: Leader of the Faithful (‘Amir ul-Mumineen’), Afghanistan DOB: a) Approximately 1966 b) 1960 c) 1953 POB: a) Naw Deh village, Deh Rawud District, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan b) Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 31 Jan. 2001 12 Apr. 2000 (amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 31 Dec. 2013, 7 Sep. 2016) Other information: Father's name is Ghulam Nabi, also known as Mullah Musafir. Left eye missing. Brother-in-law of Ahmad Jan Akhundzada Shukoor Akhundzada (TAi.109). Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Belongs to Hotak tribe. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. Reportedly deceased as of April 2013. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1427394.

