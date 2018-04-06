On 16 March 2018, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic were briefed by the Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic in connection with the Panel’s work programme. Pursuant to Security Council resolution 2399 (2018) of 30 January 2018, the mandate of the Panel was extended until 28 February 2019.

During the informal consultations, the Panel presented its work programme and provided further details in connection with its intention to investigate violations of the arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze, as well as the implementation of the relevant provisions of resolution 2399 (2018).

In taking note of the Panel’s work programme, members of the Committee underlined the importance of the security of Panel’s members and encouraged it to keep the Committee informed on all security-related incidents. Several delegations also encouraged the Panel to collect information on acts of incitement to violence, in particular on an ethnic or religious basis, that undermine the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic, and to provide the Committee with information on perpetrators of attacks against peacekeepers, humanitarian personnel and those who commit violations of international human rights law or international humanitarian law.