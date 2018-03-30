On 30 March 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolutions 1718 (2006) approved the addition of the entries specified below to its 1718 Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by paragraphs 8(d) and 8(e) of Security Council resolution 1718 (2006) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individual

TSANG YUNG YUAN Description: Tsang Yung Yuan has coordinated North Korean coal exports with a North Korean broker operating in a third country, and he has a history of other sanctions evasion activities. AKA: Neil Tsang, Yun Yuan Tsang Identifiers: DOB: October 20, 1957; Passport No: 302001581

B. Entities

CHANG AN SHIPPING & TECHNOLOGY Description: Registered owner, ship manager, and commercial manager of Panama-flagged vessel HUA FU, a cargo ship that loaded DPRK coal at Najin, DPRK on September 24, 2017. AKA: 長安海連技術有限公司; CHANG AN SHIPPING AND TECHNOLOGY Location: Room 2105, DL1849, Trend Centre, 29-31 Cheung Lee Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong, China CHONMYONG SHIPPING CO Description: Registered owner of CHON MYONG 1, a DPRK-flagged vessel that conducted ship-to-ship transfer of fuel in late December 2017. AKA: CHON MYONG SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED Locations: Kalrimgil 2-dong, Mangyongdae-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK; Saemaul 2-dong, Pyongchon-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK FIRST OIL JV CO LTD Description: Owner of the DPRK tanker PAEK MA, which was involved in ship to ship transfer operations for oil in mid-January 2018. AKA: n/a Location: Jongbaek 1-dong, Rakrang-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK HAPJANGGANG SHIPPING CORP Description: Registered owner of the DPRK tanker NAM SAN 8, which is believed to have been involved in ship to ship transfer operations for oil, and owner of vessel HAP JANG GANG 6. AKA: n/a Location: Kumsong 3-dong, Mangyongdae-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK HUAXIN SHIPPING HONGKONG LTD Description: Ship and commercial manager of the ASIA BRIDGE 1. Hong Kong-owned vessel, the probable “ASIA BRIDGE 1” was instructed on October 19, 2017 by Huaxin Shipping to make preparations for entry into Nampo, DPRK to receive a shipment of coal bound for Vietnam. The “ASIA BRIDGE 1” was instructed by an unidentified employee of Huaxin Shipping Ltd. to make preparations to receive 8,000 metric tons of coal and then sail to Cam Pha, Vietnam. The master of the vessel was instructed to cover the ship’s name and other markings using canvas while in port at Nampo. AKA: 華信船務(香港)有限公司 Location: Room 2105, Trend Centre, 29-31 Chueng Lee Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong, China KINGLY WON INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Description: In 2017, Tsang Yung Yuan (aka Neil Tsang) and Kingly Won attempted to engage in an oil deal valued at over $1 million with a petroleum company in a third country to illicitly transfer to the DPRK. Kingly Won acted as a broker for that petroleum company and a Chinese company that reached out to Kingly Won to purchase marine oil on its behalf. AKA: n/a Location: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro MH 96960, Marshall Islands KOREA ACHIM SHIPPING CO Description: Registered owner of DPRK tanker CHON MA SAN. DPRK-flagged CHON MA SAN prepared for likely ship to ship transfer operations in late January 2018. The master of the DPRK-flagged motor tanker YU JONG 2 reported on November 18, 2017 to an unidentified DPRK-based controller that the vessel was avoiding a storm in advance of a ship to ship transfer. The master suggested that the YU JONG 2 load fuel oil before the DPRK-flagged tanker CHON MA SAN since the CHON MA SAN’s larger size was better suited to conduct ship to ship transfers in a storm. After the CHON MA SAN loaded fuel oil from a vessel, the YU JONG 2 loaded 1,168 kiloliters of fuel oil on November 19, 2017 through a ship to ship transfer operation. AKA: n/a Location: Sochang-dong, Chung-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK KOREA ANSAN SHIPPING COMPANY Description: Registered owner of DPRK tanker AN SAN 1 believed to have been involved in ship to ship transfer operations for oil. AKA: KOREA ANSAN SHPG COMPANY Location: Pyongchon 1-dong, Pyongchon-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK KOREA MYONGDOK SHIPPING CO Description: Registered owner of the YU PHYONG 5. In late November 2017, the YU PHYONG 5 conducted a ship-to-ship transfer of 1,721 metric tons of fuel oil. AKA: n/a Location: Chilgol 2-dong, Mangyongdae-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK KOREA SAMJONG SHIPPING Description: Registered owner of DPRK tankers SAM JONG 1 and SAM JONG 2. Both vessels are believed to have imported refined petroleum to DPRK in violation of UN sanctions in late January 2018. AKA: n/a Location: Tonghung-dong, Chung-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK KOREA SAMMA SHIPPING CO. Description: A DPRK-flagged tanker, SAM MA 2 owned by Korea Samma Shipping Company, conducted a ship-to-ship transfer of oil and fabricated documents in mid-October 2017, loading almost 1,600 metric tons of fuel oil in one transaction. The ship master was instructed to erase SAMMA SHIPPING and the Korean words found on the ship’s seal and instead put “Hai Xin You 606” To mask its identity as a DPRK vessel. AKA: n/a Location: Rakrang 3-dong, Rakrang-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK KOREA YUJONG SHIPPING CO LTD Description: Registered owner of the DPRK tanker YU JONG 2, which loaded 1,168 kiloliters of fuel oil on November 19, 2017 through a ship to ship transfer operation. AKA: n/a Location: Puksong 2-dong, Pyongchon-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK; Company Number IMO 5434358 KOTI CORP Description: Ship manager and commercial manager of the Panama-flagged vessel KOTI, which conducted ship-to-ship transfers of likely petroleum product to the DPRK-flagged KUM UN SAN 3 on December 9, 2017. AKA: n/a Location: Panama City, Panama MYOHYANG SHIPPING CO Description: Ship manager of DPRK oil products tanker YU SON, which is believed to have been involved in ship to ship transfer operations for oil. AKA: n/a Location: Kumsong 3-dong, Mangyongdae-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK PAEKMA SHIPPING CO Description: Registered owner of the DPRK tanker PAEK MA, which was involved in ship to ship transfer operations for oil in mid-January 2018. AKA: Care of First Oil JV Co Ltd Location: Jongbaek 1-dong, Rakrang-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK PHYONGCHON SHIPPING & MARINE Description: Registered owner of DPRK tanker JI SONG 6, which is believed to have been involved in ship to ship transfer operations of oil in late January 2018. The company also owns vessels JI SONG 8 and WOORY STAR. AKA: PHYONGCHON SHIPPING AND MARINE Location: Otan-dong, Chung-guyok, Pyongyang, DPRK PRO-GAIN GROUP CORPORATION Description: Company owned or controlled by Tsang Yung Yuan and involved in illicit transfers of DPRK coal. AKA: n/a Location: Le Sanalele Complex, Ground Floor, Vaea Street, Saleufi, Apia, Samoa SHANGHAI DONGFENG SHIPPING CO LTD Description: Registered owner, ship and commercial manager of the DONG FENG 6, a vessel that loaded coal at Hamhung, DPRK on July 11, 2017 for export in violation of UN sanctions. AKA: n/a Location: Room 601, 433, Chifeng Lu, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai, 200083, China SHEN ZHONG INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING Description: Ship and commercial manager of HAO FAN 2 and HAO FAN 6, St Kitts-Nevis-flagged vessels. The HAO FAN 6 loaded coal at Nampo, DPRK on August 27, 2017. HAO FAN 2 loaded North Korean coal at Nampo, DPRK on June 3, 2017. AKA: 沈忠國際海運有限公司 Location: Unit 503, 5th Floor, Silvercord Tower 2, 30, Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China WEIHAI WORLD-SHIPPING FREIGHT Description: Ship and commercial manager of the XIN GUANG HAI, a vessel that on loaded coal at Taean, DPRK on October 27, 2017 and had an ETA of November 14, 2017 to Cam Pha, Vietnam, but it did not arrive and instead went to Port Klang, Malaysia on December 18, 2017. AKA: n/a Location: 419-201, Tongyi Lu, Huancui Qu, Weihai, Shandong 264200, China YUK TUNG ENERGY PTE LTD Description: Ship manager and commercial manager of the YUK TUNG, which conducted ship-to-ship transfer of refined petroleum product. AKA: n/a Location: 17-22, UOB Plaza 2, Raffles Place, Singapore 048624, Singapore

The 1718 Sanctions List is updated on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1718/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the 1718 Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Also on 30 March 2018, the Committee designated 13 vessels pursuant to paragraphs 12 of resolution 2321 (2016) and 6 of resolution 2371 (2017); 2 vessels pursuant to paragraphs 8(d) of Security Council resolution 1718 (2006) and 12 of Security Council resolution 2270 (2016); and 12 vessels pursuant to paragraphs 12 of resolution 2321 (2016) and 6 of resolution 2371 (2017).

I. Vessels subject to assets freeze pursuant to paragraph 12 of resolution 2321 (2016) and prohibited from port entry pursuant to paragraph 6 of resolution 2371 (2017):

CHON MYONG 1 (IMO number: 8712362)

AN SAN 1 (IMO number: 7303803)

YU PHYONG 5 (IMO number: 8605026)

SAM JONG 1 (IMO number: 8405311)

SAM JONG 2 (IMO number: 7408873)

SAM MA 2 (IMO number: 8106496)

YU JONG 2 (IMO number: 8604917)

PAEK MA (IMO number: 9066978)

JI SONG 6 (IMO number: 8898740)

CHON MA SAN (IMO number: 8660313)

NAM SAN 8 (IMO number: 8122347)

YU SON (IMO number: 8691702)

WOORY STAR (IMO number: 8408595)

II. Vessels subject to assets freeze pursuant to paragraphs 8(d) of resolution 1718 (2006) and 12 of resolution 2270 (2016) as economic resources owned by Phyongchon Shipping & Marine and Hapjanggang Shipping Corp, entities designated for assets freeze:

JI SONG 8 (IMO number: 8503228)

HAP JANG GANG 6 (IMO number: 9066540)

III. Vessels subject to de-flagging pursuant to paragraph 12 of resolution 2321 (2016) and prohibited from port entry pursuant to paragraph 6 of resolution 2371 (2017):

ASIA BRIDGE 1 (IMO number: 8916580)

XIN GUANG HAI (IMO number: 9004700)

HUA FU (IMO number: 9020003)

YUK TUNG (IMO number: 9030591)

KOTI (IMO number: 9417115)

DONG FENG 6 (IMO number: 9008201)

HAO FAN 2 (IMO number: 8747604)

HAO FAN 6 (IMO number: 8628597)

JIN HYE (IMO number: 8518572)

FAN KE (IMO number: 8914934)

WAN HENG 11 (IMO number: 8791667)

MIN NING DE YOU 078 (IMO number: does not exist)

The Committee wishes to recall the decision of the Security Council in paragraph 12 of resolution 2321 (2016), that the Committee, if it has information that provides reasonable grounds to believe the vessels are or have been related to nuclear- or ballistic-missile-related programmes or activities prohibited by relevant resolutions, may require any or all of the following measures with respect to vessels it designates pursuant to this paragraph:

(a) the Flag State of a designated vessel shall de-flag the vessel;

(b) the Flag State of a designated vessel shall direct the vessel to a port identified by the Committee, in coordination with the port State;

(c) all Member States shall prohibit a designated vessel from entering their ports, unless in case of emergency, in case of return to the vessel’s port of origination, or in case of direction by the Committee;

(d) a vessel designated by the Committee shall be subject to the asset freeze imposed in paragraph 8(d) of resolution 1718 (2006).

The Committee also recalls paragraph 12 of resolution 2270 (2016), in which the Security Council affirmed that “economic resources”, as referred to in paragraph 8(d) of resolution 1718 (2006), includes assets of every kind, whether tangible or intangible, movable or immovable, actual or potential, which potentially may be used to obtain funds, goods or services, such as vessels (including maritime vessels).

The Committee further wishes to recall the decision of the Security Council that all Member States shall prohibit the entry into their ports of the vessels designated pursuant to paragraph 6 of resolution 2371 (2017), unless the Committee determines in advance that such entry is required for humanitarian purposes or any other purposes consistent with the objectives of relevant resolutions.

The lists of designated vessels can be found at https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1718/materials/list-of-designated-vessels.