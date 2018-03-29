On 29 March 2018, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and other groups

QDe.158 Name: KHATIBA IMAM AL-BUKHARI (KIB)

A.k.a.: Khataib al‑Imam al‑Bukhari F.k.a.: na Address: a) Afghanistan/Pakistan border area (previous location) b) Khan‑Shaykhun, Syrian Arab Republic (53 km south of Idlib, location as at Mar. 2018) c) Idlib, Aleppo and Khama, Syrian Arab Republic (operation zone) Listed on: 29 Mar. 2018 Other information: Associated with Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Committed terrorist attacks in the Syrian Arab Republic. Since 2016, redeployed to Northern Afghanistan to project attacks against Central Asia countries. INTERPOL‑UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/XXXXX.

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above name, at the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.