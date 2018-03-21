The Security Council today extended until 24 April 2019 the mandate of its seven‑member Panel of Experts assisting the Sanctions Committee pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2407 (2018) under Article 41 of Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the Council decided that the mandate would also apply to measures imposed by resolutions 2270 (2016), 2321 (2016), 2356 (2017), 2371 (2017), 2375 (2017) and 2397 (2017). It requested the Panel to submit its midterm report by 7 September 2018 and its final report by 14 March 2019.

The Charter’s Article 41 states: “The Security Council may decide what measures not involving the use of armed force are to be employed to give effect to its decisions, and it may call upon the Members of the United Nations to apply such measures. These may include complete or partial interruption of economic relations and of rail, sea, air, postal, telegraphic, radio and other means of communication, and the severance of diplomatic relations.”

“Recalling the creation, pursuant to paragraph 26 of resolution 1874 (2009), of a Panel of Experts, under the direction of the Committee, to carry out the tasks provided for by that paragraph,

“Recalling the interim report by the Panel of Experts appointed by the Secretary‑General pursuant to paragraph 26 of resolution 1874 (2009) and the 27 February 2017 final report (S/2017/150) by the Panel,

“Emphasizing, in that regard, the importance of credible, fact‑based, independent assessments, analysis, and recommendations, in accordance with the mandate of the Panel of Experts, as specified in paragraph 26 of resolution 1874 (2009),

“Determining that proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, as well as their means of delivery, continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,

“Acting under Article 41 of Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

“1. Decides to extend until 24 April 2019 the mandate of the Panel of Experts, as specified in paragraph 26 of resolution 1874 (2009) and modified in paragraph 29 of resolution 2094 (2013), decides that this mandate shall apply also with respect to the measures imposed in resolutions 2270 (2016), 2321 (2016), 2356 (2017), 2371 (2017), 2375 (2017) and 2397 (2017), expresses its intent to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding further extension no later than 24 March 2019, and requests the Secretary‑General to take the necessary administrative measures to this effect;

“2. Requests the Panel of Experts to provide to the Committee no later than 3 August 2018 a midterm report on its work, as requested in paragraph 43 of resolution 2321 (2016), and further requests that, after a discussion with the Committee, the Panel of Experts submit to the Council its midterm report by 7 September 2018, and requests also a final report to the Committee no later than 1 February 2019 with its findings and recommendations, and further requests that, after a discussion with the Committee, the Panel of Experts submit to the Council its final report no later than 14 March 2019;

“3. Requests the Panel of Experts to provide to the Committee a planned program of work no later than thirty days after the Panel’s reappointment, encourages the Committee to engage in regular discussions about this program of work and to engage regularly with the Panel about its work, and further requests the Panel of Experts to provide to the Committee any updates to this program of work;

“4. Expresses its intent to continue to follow the work of the Panel;

“5. Urges all States, relevant United Nations bodies and other interested parties, to cooperate fully with the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) and the Panel of Experts, in particular by supplying any information at their disposal on the implementation of the measures imposed by resolutions 1718 (2006), 1874 (2009), 2087 (2013), 2094 (2013), 2270 (2016), 2321 (2016), 2356 (2017), 2371 (2017), 2375 (2017) and 2397 (2017);

“6. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”